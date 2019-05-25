  • kz
    No Kazakhstanis among those injured in Lyon blast - MFA

    15:16, 25 May 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There no nationals of Kazakhstan among those injured in the explosion in the French city of Lyon, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    According to the ministry, as a result of the blast which rocked Lyon, 13 people were injured and 11 of them hospitalized. Those injured mainly sustained minor injuries.

    "Based on the information provided by the French law-enforcement agencies, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in the incident," the ministry said.

    The blast rocked one of the streets in Lyon, France in the evening of May 24.

