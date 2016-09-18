  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    No Kazakhstanis among those injured in New York blast - MFA

    16:09, 18 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in an explosion in New York.

    "There are no citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan among those injured as a result of the explosion in New York," official spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan Anuar Zhainakov told Kazinform correspondent.

    Recall that the explosion occurred in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York on Saturday night. According to local mass media, 25 people were injured.

    A suspicious device was found near the scene of the explosion.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Incidents News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!