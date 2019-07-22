No Kazakhstanis among those injured in road accident in South Korea – MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in a road accident in South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier Kazinformreported that four people died and nine others were injured in the roadaccident which happened in the city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, South Korea.