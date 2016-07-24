No Kazakhstanis among victims, injured in Kabul suicide attack - Kazakh MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to most recent reports, there are no Kazakhstanis among victims and those injured in the deadly suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

"The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in Kabul keep in constant touch with law-enforcement agencies of Afghanistan. According to preliminary data, there are no nationals of Kazakhstan among those killed and injured in the terrorist attack in Kabul," Anuar Zhainakov, spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, told Kazinform correspondent.



Earlier it was reported that 61 people died and 207 were injured in the suicide attack in Kabul. According to most recent reports, the death toll of the attack has already reached 80 people.