No Kazakhstanis among victims of deadly blasts in Ankara - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no Kazakhstanis among victims and those injured as a result of the deadly explosions in Ankara, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Altai Abibullayev confirmed.

"According to the information provided by the Turkish internal affairs ministry, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among victims and those injured in the deadly blasts in Ankara," Abibullayev shared the news via Twitter. Earlier it was reported that President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the terrorist act in the city of Ankara. At least 86 people were killed and 186 were injured in the explosions in Ankara on Saturday.