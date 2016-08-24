No Kazakhstanis among victims of deadly earthquake in Italy - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the earthquake in Italy, Kazinform learnt from MFA Spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov.

“According to preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the quake. Nevertheless, we continue verifying this information. Search operations are still underway, as many people remain trapped. Our diplomats are working there now,” said Zhainakov.



A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck Amatrice of Italy today at night, leaving at least 38 dead and 150 missing, according to BBC.