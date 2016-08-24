  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    No Kazakhstanis among victims of deadly earthquake in Italy - MFA

    17:49, 24 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the earthquake in Italy, Kazinform learnt from MFA Spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov.

    “According to preliminary data, there are no Kazakhstanis among the victims of the quake. Nevertheless, we continue verifying this information. Search operations are still underway, as many people remain trapped. Our diplomats are working there now,” said Zhainakov.

    A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck Amatrice of Italy today at night, leaving at least 38 dead and  150 missing, according to BBC. 

    Tags:
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan and Italy News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!