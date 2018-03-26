No Kazakhstanis among victims of Kemerovo tragedy so far - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to preliminary data, there are no nationals of Kazakhstan among victims of the horrific fire in Kemerovo, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA.

"According to preliminary data, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the victims and those injured in Kemerovo. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation is compiling the lists of those injured. We've sent the official inquiry. We will make additional statement as soon as we get accurate information," the Kazakh MFA said in a statement.



Death toll in fire tragedy at Kemerovo shopping mall has already risen to 64.



President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his condolences to his Russian counterpart over the tragedy.



"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I would like to convey my condolences and words of sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims. I wish the speediest recovery to those injured," the telegram of condolence reads.