No Kazakhstanis among victims of tornado in Hainan - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the victims and those injured as a result of the tornado in the Chinese province of Hainan, Kazinform has learnt from the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

«According to the information provided by the Chinese side, there are no foreigners, including the nationals of Kazakhstan, among those killed or injured by the tornado in Hainan,» spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told Kazinform.

Eight people were killed when the sudden tornado hit the Hainan province. One person sustained severe injuries.