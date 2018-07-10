No Kazakhstanis among victims of trail derailment in Turkey: MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A passenger train derailed in Tekirdag province in Turkey claiming lives of 24 people. There are no Kazakhstanis among those killed in the crash, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"According to preliminary information, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the victims of the train derailment accident in Turkey. Consuls of Kazakhstan are staying in touch with Turkish authorities," Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Kazinform correspondent.



The train, carrying 362 passengers and six train staff, was traveling from Edirne province to Istanbul when five bogies derailed near Sarilar village of Tekirdag's Corlu district.