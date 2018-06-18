  • kz
    No Kazakhstanis injured as quake jolts Japan - MFA

    12:00, 18 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "No Kazakhstanis have been injured as a result of a powerful earthquake striking Japan on Monday morning," head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service Aibek Smadiyarov said.

    "There are no reports about Kazakhstanis injured in Japan. The Kazakh Consul keeps in touch with the crisis headquarters founded under the PM's Office of Japan," he noted.

    As earlier reported, three people have been confirmed dead including a 9-year-old girl and an 80-year-old man and more than 40 others have been injured so far.

