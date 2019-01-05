No Kazakhstanis injured during storm in Thailand: MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The citizens of Kazakhstan in the tourist resorts in Thailand were not injured during Tropical Storm Pabuk, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The storm in Thailand started to wane. It passed on the night of January 4th to 5th without any serious consequences in the mainland part of Krabi Province, Phuket Island, and in the morning it moved in a northwest direction towards the Andaman Sea. In the tourist resorts in Thailand, the citizens of Kazakhstan were not injured during a storm. We have not received any complaints from compatriots. Our diplomats are monitoring the situation and keeping the matter under special control," said Spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov.

He highlighted that according to the forecasts of the Thai authorities, the rainy weather will persist for several days, some areas have been flooded. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan calls upon the Kazakhstanis to observe safety precautions, to be careful in water, and not to travel far beyond their resort areas unless extremely necessary.

"I would like to mention that after publications in the Kazakh mass media, many of our citizens contacted diplomats and left their coordinates. We continue keeping in touch with them and provide all necessary assistance," Aibek Smadiyarov noted.