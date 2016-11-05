  • kz
    No Kazakhstanis injured in car blast in Turkish Diyarbakir - ministry

    10:10, 05 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There were no reports of Kazakhstani nationals injured in the car explosion in the Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "There were no reports of Kazakhstani tourists injured in the incident. Diyarbakir is not a resort city and is situated away from the busy tourist routes. The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development constantly keeps in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the department said in a statement.

    The Tourism Industry Department of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan calls on Kazakhstani tourists who are on the territory of Turkey to take caution and stay away from crowded areas, to carefully follow the instructions of local authorities and tour operators who inform of possible threats in Turkey.

    Recall that Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim confirmed Friday that eight people were killed and more than 100 people were injured as a result of the car explosion in Diyarbakir.

