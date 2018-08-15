No Kazakhstanis injured in Italy bridge collapse - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those killed and injured as a result of the bridge collapse in Italy, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"According to the most recent official figures, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those killed and injured as a result of the bridge collapse in Genoa. Rescue operations continue. Some people are still trapped in debris. The Consul of Kazakhstan in Italy constantly keeps in touch with the local search and rescue services," the Foreign Ministry clarified.

It is to be recalled that the Ministry of the Interior of Italy claims that 38 people, including three children aged 8, 12 and 13, were killed, 16 others were seriously injured as a result of the incident. Dozens of cars fell from the 45-meter-high bridge.