No Kazakhstanis injured in Paris explosion - Kazakh Embassy in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in a powerful blast in the center of Paris, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24.

"The Kazakh Embassy in France has confirmed there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in the explosion. Rescue operations at the site are ongoing. People were evacuated from the nearby hotels and residential complexes. Those whose apartments were damaged by the blast will be provided with temporary stay," Khabar 24 correspondent Aliya Syzdykova said.

Earlier it was reported that the powerful blast rocked the center of Paris. As a result, two firefighters died, 10 people suffered severe injuries, including one more firefighter. 37 people sustained minor injuries.