    No Kazakhstanis injured in Texas shooting , MFA

    13:03, 04 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM No citizens of Kazakhstan were injured or killed in the mass shooting at a shopping mall in the U.S. city of El Paso in Texas, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    According tothe most updated information, 20 people were killed, 24 were injured in theshooting. Some media report that more than 40 people were injured in theattack.

    As a result, a 21-year-old man was detained.

    MexicanPresident Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed that three Mexican nationals werekilled.

