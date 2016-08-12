No Kazakhstanis killed or injured as result of blasts in Thailand - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There are no citizens of Kazakhstan among those killed and injured as a result of the blasts in Thailand, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

"There were several blasts went off on Phuket island. The most devastating blasts, however, happened in Hua Hin city, where the most number of victims was reported. As of today, there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed or injured in the blasts," the press service reports.

As earlier reported, a series of blasts happened in tourists areas of Thailand early Friday morning. According to preliminary information, one person was killed, and at least five people were injured. There is no information about the citizenship of those people yet.

As of today, the authorities of Thailand published a list of ten foreign citizens injured as a result of two blasts in Hua Hin city on late Thursday evening.