No Kazakhstanis wounded in Vienna shooting – Kazakh MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to preliminary information, there are no Kazakhstani nationals among those wounded after multiple gun attacks in the Austrian capital, Vienna, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On Monday evening, November 2, unknown gunmen opened fire at several different locations in Vienna. Local authorities confirmed several people had been killed and wounded.

The Austrian police launched manhunt after the deadly terror attack.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry took to its official Telegram channel to inform that according to preliminary reports there are no Kazakhstanis among those killed or wounded in Vienna.