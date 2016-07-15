No Kyrgyz citizens among victims of the terror attack in Nice - MFA

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM According to preliminary information, there are no Kyrgyz citizens among victims of the terror attack in the city of Nice (France), the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

"The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the French Republic, with residence in Brussels in permanent contact with all emergency services of Nice city to provide assistance in case if there are Kyrgyz citizens among victims," says in a statement, Kazinform refers to Kabar.