No Limit to Perfection, Olivier Patey gave master classes in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Master class of the sought-after teacher, choreographer and international ballet star Olivier Patey took place at the Astana Opera from October 2 to 13.

Olivier Patey is a ballet master of the Royal Ballet of Flanders, principal dancer of the Paris Opera Ballet, jury member of many prestigious international competitions. He regularly conducts master classes in different countries of the world, collaborating with many leading international theatres, and his productions are popular with viewers across Europe, Asia and America, Astana Opera's official website reads.



During his lessons of classical dance with the Astana Opera Ballet Company, the renowned ballet master pays special attention to musicality, footwork, plié, legato, and port de bras, which is maintaining the correct position of the body, arms and head when performing dance movements. Thanks to diligent work on these nuances, each of the dancers' movements appears free and airy (without tension).



Olivier Patey studied dance at the famous École de Danse of the Opéra National de Paris, and later at the Royal Ballet School in London. During the years of his brilliant career, he collaborated with G. Balanchine, J. Robbins, R. Petit, R. Nureyev, Y. Grigorovich and many other well-known masters.







"I am already familiar with Astana, as I came here in 2011 with Mélanie Hurel and Karl Paquette from Paris Opera Ballet. However, this is the first time I am in this incredibly beautiful theatre. The Artistic Director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova is a great international dancer and I sincerely thank her for this invitation. From what I saw with the company, the dancers have superb technique and really strong school," said Olivier Patey.

The ballet master noted that the people in Kazakhstan are very pleasant and welcoming, and he is very comfortable working with the capital's ballet company.

"The dancers are enthusiastic and receptive in class, and they are enjoying the work, which makes me very happy. During the lessons I try not to rush them too much with learning the material, I try to be funny and make jokes to make them relax. In my opinion as an educator, the best way for dancers to improve, achieve professional growth is not to be too strict with the company, but to concentrate on developing and helping," shared the choreographer.