    No liquidity shortage in Kazakhstan - Kelimbetov

    15:55, 15 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - There is no liquidity shortage in Kazakhstan, says Chairman of the National Bank Kairat Kelimbetov.

    Mr. Kelimbetov told a press conference on Wednesday that there is no liquidity shortage in the country. "Situation in inter-bank lending is quite stable. The National Bank participates in this process little, if at all. The rate fluctuates between 3%-6%," he added. Chairman Kelimbetov also declared that the National Bank is seeking to transit to the inflation targeting regime in the medium term. "Inflation targeting will make our monetary policy more transparent and open to the public," he noted.

    Tags:
    Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan News
