No medals for Kazakh female boxers at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay lost in the Women's Fly (51kg) quarterfinal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Kyzaibay succumbed to Yuting Lin from Chinese Taipei. The loss left Kazakhstan no chances of seeing our boxing ladies on the podium in Jakarta.



Earlier Kazakhstani boxers Rimma Volosenko and Saniya Sultankyzy were also defeated in their respective fights.



It is the anti-record for Kazakh female boxers, since this is the first time in history they leave the Asian Games empty-handed. Saida Khassenova clinched boxing bronze for Kazakhstan in 2010, while Marina Volnova and Zhaina Shekerbekova won bronze and silver in 2014, respectively.