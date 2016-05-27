No money for building pantheon – Economy Minister Bishimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev says the national budget has no reserves for the construction of the National Pantheon.

“We have no money for the construction of the pantheon. We did not envisage funds for this purpose in 2016 and we won’t in 2017," said the Minister on the sidelines of the meeting of Foreign Investors Council in Astana today.

The issue of the national pantheon construction has been discussed in Kazakhstan for about 2 years. Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly stated its importance for several times. “This is a historical phenomenon, the phenomenon which our society needs. We can see pantheons in various countries. We need to build a pantheon in Astana,” said Mukhamediuly earlier in his interview with mass media. According to him, the construction of the pantheon was postponed due to the economic situation. However, the issue will be raised again in future.