    No more victims found at Bishkek plane crash site

    14:04, 18 January 2017
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - No more victims have been found at the crash site of the Turkish cargo plane near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Right now we are checking the lists of people who resided here. There was no information about people who went MIA in this area," Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said.

    Earlier it was reported that the Turkish cargo plane en route Hong Kong-Istanbul crashed near Bishkek on January 16. The death toll in the incident reached 38. 37 victims have already been identified.

    Kyrgyzstan Incidents
