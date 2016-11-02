No need to build atomic power station in nearest 7 years – Energy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM There is no need to build an atomic power plant in Kazakhstan in the nearest seven years. Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev said it today at the Majiis' plenary session.

The deputies discussed today the bill “On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency on establishment of the IAEA Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan,” Kazinform correspondent reports.

“Kazakhstan experiences surplus of electric energy, 5,000MWt in summer and approximately 3,500MWt in winter. We have made a long-term balance (for seven years) developed by the Chokin Institute (JSC Kazakh National Research Institute named after Sh.Chokin), KEGOC which was approved by the Ministry of Energy,” noted Bozumbayev.

“We do not see energy deficiency in the nearest seven years, therefore, we do not need to build an atomic power station in this period,” he added.

Recall that in 2014 it was informed that Kazakhstan would start construction of the atomic power station in 2018. In 2015, construction works were postponed for an indefinite period.