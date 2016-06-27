No new cases of anthrax recorded in E Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - No new cases of anthrax have been registered in Kalbatau village, East Kazakhstan region since June 15, 2016.

Two residents of the village who were hospitalized prior to June 15 are in satisfactory condition. They are receiving treatment at the regional hospital. 29 more people who had contacted them are monitored by doctors.



The Committee for consumers' rights protection carried out appropriate anti-epidemic measures.



It was confirmed that all people hospitalized with anthrax had come in contact with infected animals (cows) on June 5, 2016.



The situation in Kalbatau village is under control.