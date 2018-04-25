No precipitation across Kazakhstan on Apr 26-28

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be low countrywide in the upcoming three days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists claim that quick weather change is due to cyclones and anticyclones moving through the territory of Kazakhstan. There will be no precipitation in most regions of the country in the upcoming days.



However, North Kazakhstan region will soon observe precipitation and gusty wind caused by atmospheric fronts approaching from the west.