No precipitation expected across Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 24. Chances of precipitation will be high only in western, northwestern and southern Kazakhstan. Some parts of the country will see patches of fog and gusty winds.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in Almaty region.



Zhambyl, Kostanay, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Atyrau regions will see patches of fog as well.