No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan Aug 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Warm weather without precipitation is expected in most of the Republic of Kazakhstan under the influence of the anticyclone spur.

According to the information of the RSE «Kazhydromet», thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind are predicted for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

15-20 mps wind will blow in Karaganda, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Kostanay regions.

Thunderstorm will hit Almaty region during morning and afternoon hours, wind will increase to 15-20 m/s.

Fog is expected in some parts of Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.

Fervent heat remains in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions.

Extreme fire hazard is forecast for Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda regions.