No precipitation expected in Kazakhstan March 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected to be in Kazakhstan on March 27, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Dense fog patches are predicted for some parts of East Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours. Wind of 15-20 mps is expected to blow in the region.

15-20 mps wind is also predicted for Akmola, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Turkestan regions. Fog and black ice are forecast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions of the country.

18-23 mps wind is predicted for Zhalanashkol district of Almaty.

Fog will blanket some areas of Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan regions.