  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    No precipitation expected on Saturday

    09:00, 26 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecasted for major parts of Kazakhstan.

    However, Kazhydromet predicted rains in the northern, northwestern, and eastern areas of the country.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Strong wind of 15-20 mps is forecasted for South Kazakhstan region.

    Extremely high fire danger still remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions of the country.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!