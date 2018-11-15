  • kz
    No precipitation expected today in Kazakhstan

    07:18, 15 November 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy today the weather without precipitation, while light snow is to linger in the country's north-west and southernmost. Fog, gusty wind and ground blizzard are expected to hit the east, Kazhydromet reports.

    Wind is forecast to gust 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23 m/s in Turkestan with fog predicted in the morning and evening.

    Wind blowing 15-20 m/s and fog are forecast for today for Zhambyl region.

    Kyzylorda and Mangistau are to observe increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s.

    Fog is to blanket Kostanay, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
