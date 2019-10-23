No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather forecasters reported on the weather in Kazakhstan on October 23, Kazhydromet informs.

No precipitation is expected in major part of Kazakhstan due to the influence of an extensive anticyclone.

Fog, sleet, snowstorm are expected in some places of N Kazakhstan region. Wind will increase at night to 15-25 m / s.

Rude wind of 15-20 m/s and fog are predicted for Kostanay, Akmola, Almaty, and East Kazakhstan regions. Citizens are warned about black ice in Kostanay and Akmola regions.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s and sleet will rule the day in Pavlodar region.

Night and morning hours’ fog will blanket Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau and Karaganda regions.

Frosts of 1 degree is forecast for some areas of Turkestan region.