No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast in all the regions of the country on October 4. Fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit some areas, Kazhydromet says.

Wind speed in Turkestan region, in the daytime in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions will increase to 15-20mps. Almaty region will be hit by a 17-22mps wind. Fog will descend in Zhambyl and Atyrau regions, and at night and in the morning in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Ground frost and the mercury drop to 1-3°C are expected in Kyzylorda region at night.

Extremely high fire risk persists in major part of Turkestan region, in eastern areas of Kyzylorda region, in northwestern parts of Zhambyl region, in western and southern areas of Karaganda region, in southern parts of West Kazakhstan region and in northern parts of the East Kazakhstan region.