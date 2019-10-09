No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 9

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The major part of the country is influenced by increased air pressure which causes no precipitation, Kazhydromet reported Wednesday.

However, rain is expected in some areas of the western regions of the country.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s will blow in Almaty region.

Fog will blanket Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions during night and morning hours.

High fire hazard persists in the southern parts of Kazakhstan including Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, south-west of West Kazakhstan and north-east of East Kazakhstan regions.