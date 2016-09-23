  • kz
    No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan on Friday

    08:22, 23 September 2016
    
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today. Rain showers will douse only western and northern regions of the country. Chances of fog will be high in southwestern, northern, northwestern and central Kazakhstan.

    According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 18 mps in Kostanay region.

    Dust storm is forecast to hit South Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions.

    North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.

    High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

