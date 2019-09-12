No precipitation forecast in most parts of Kazakhstan Sep 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most regions of the country will see no precipitation on September 11. Unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms will grip northern and eastern parts, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, fog and strong wind are forecast in some areas. Dust storm will hit southern regions. Hail is possible in eastern parts.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions. Wind speed in North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions will exceed to 15-20mps in the daytime.

A 15-20mps wind will strike East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions.

Ground frost and temperature drop to 1-3°C is predicted for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Extremely high fire risk persists in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Almaty regions.