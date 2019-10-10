No precipitation forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan Oct 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will stay in most regions of the country on Thursday. Northwestern and northern regions only will see frontal type precipitation with thunderstorms. Rains and wet snow are possible in northwestern regions, and hail is expected in northern parts. Fog and gusting wind are forecast in some areas. Dust storm will hit southern regions, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm and a 15-20mps wind will hit Kyzylorda, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will reach 25mps. Hail is possible in the North Kazakhstan region.

Thunderstorm, fog and gusting wind up to 15-20mps are expected in Kostanay region.

Foggy and windy weather is forecast in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Aktobe regions. Dust storm is expected in Mangistau region.

Fog will blanket Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.

Wind speed in Karaganda region will increase to 18mps in the daytime.

High fire risk persists in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.