No precipitation in Kazakhstan Dec 2

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on Friday, December 2. Fog and ice slick, blizzard and strong wind are forecast for some areas. No precipitation is predicted for southern and north-western regions.

According to Kazhydromet, blizzard will strike Akmola region and Pavlodar region at night. Gusts of wind will rise there to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will blanket some areas of Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, at night in South Kazakhstan region.

Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase to 16-21 m per s.

Fog and ice slick are forecast for Mangistau, Atyrau, Karaganda regions and in the daytime in West Kazakhstan region. Gusts of wind in Karaganda region and in the daytime in Mangistau region will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fog and blizzard as well as strong wind are forecast for East Kazakhstan region. Wind speed in Zharma district will rise to 25 m per s.

Gusts of wind in the area of Zhalanashkol Lake will increase to 18-23 m per s, sometimes 28 m per s with to descend in some areas at night.