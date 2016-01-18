No precipitation in Kazakhstan Jan 18
According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Atyrau region will increase up to 17-22 m per s, sometimes reaching 25 m per s in the daytime. Fog and black ice are expected in some.
Fog, snow drift and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in Kostanay and Aktobe regions.
Fog will blanket Akmola and Karaganda regions. Wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per and blizzard are forecast there at night too.
Gust wind at 15-20 m per s and blizzard are forecast in East Kazakhstan and at night in Pavlodar regions.
Wind speed in Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions will increase up to 15-23 m per s.
Fog and ice-slick are forecast in parts of Almaty region.
Fog, ice-slick and strong wind up to 15-20 m per s are expected in Zhambyl region.
Fog and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are forecast in South Kazakhstan region.
Fog will cover parts of Kyzylorda region.