  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    No precipitation in most parts of Kazakhstan today

    10:15, 17 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather will be without precipitation in the most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday. Western and northwestern territories of the country will be under the influence of atmospheric fronts with sporadic short rains and strong wind. Southwestern parts of the country may have dust storms, "Kazhydromet" informs.

    Strong wind is expected in Zhambyl region today.

    A dust storm and strong wind are forecast for Zhambyl region and Mangystau region.

    Strong wind and thunderstorms are expected in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Strong heat is expected in Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda regions

    A high fire risk will remain in most parts of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!