    No precipitation in most regions of Kazakhstan on July 11

    07:37, 11 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday. Only the west, northwest and east of the country will observe occasional showers with thunderstorms and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit Zhambyl, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan region.

    Fervent heat will scorch Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, parts of Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Aktobe, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.

