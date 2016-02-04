No precipitation in southwestern, southern and southeastern regions of Kazakhstan Feb 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on February 4. Fog, ice slick, blizzard and strong wind are forecast in some areas. Sunny weather will dominate in south-western, southern and south-eastern parts only.

As Kazhydromet informs, wind speed in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will rise up to 15-20 m per s, sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m per s. Blizzard, fog and ice slick are expected in some areas.

Fog will blanket parts of Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions. Wind speed in these regions will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is expected in Aktobe and Karaganda regions where wind speed will rise up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is forecast in Almaty and Karaganda regions. Wind speed there will increase up to 15-20 m per s. Ice slick is possible in parts of Aktobe region. In the area of Zhalanashkol wind speed will rise up to 18-20 m per s. Fog will blanket some areas of Almaty region.