    No precipitation, nighttime frosts forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 1-3

    12:53, 30 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation with nighttime frosts is forecast in Kazakhstan on October 1-3, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    «The anti-cyclone drifting now to Kazakhstan has caused cessation of precipitation and cold snap in most regions of the country. With the movement of the anti-cyclone to the northeast, to the south of Western Siberia, the mercury will rise up and will be close to the average normal indicators,» the meteorological service says.

    Weather in Kazakhstan News
