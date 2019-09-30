No precipitation, nighttime frosts forecast in Kazakhstan Oct 1-3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation with nighttime frosts is forecast in Kazakhstan on October 1-3, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

«The anti-cyclone drifting now to Kazakhstan has caused cessation of precipitation and cold snap in most regions of the country. With the movement of the anti-cyclone to the northeast, to the south of Western Siberia, the mercury will rise up and will be close to the average normal indicators,» the meteorological service says.