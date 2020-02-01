  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    No precipitations expected in Kazakhstan Feb 1

    09:08, 01 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Most of Kazakhstan is expected today, February 1, to enjoy weather without precipitations with fog, black ice and high wind predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog is forecast to blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, east Kazakhstan regions.

    Black ice is to grip Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Wind gusting 17-22, 27 m/s is to batter today Almaty region.

    Aktobe region is also set to brace for strong wind rolling through the region in the nighttime at a speed of 18 m/s.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!