No precipitations expected in Kazakhstan on Sat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The western cyclone affects the most part of Kazakhstan on Saturday, September 5, bringing weather without precipitations, while the country’s north, east, southeast are to face thundershowers. Fog, dust storms, hail may hit locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, squall, high wind and hail are forecast to batter today Zhambyl region. High wind is predicted to sweep through Turkestan, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe regions. Dust storm is expected to roll through Turkestan region locally. Fog is set to blanket Akmola, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

Ground frosts 1-3 degrees Celsius are expected to grip Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda regions in the nighttime.

Fire threat remains high locally in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions.