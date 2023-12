NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most of Kazakhstan is expected today to enjoy weather without precipitations, while the west and northwest are to face rain locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Mets suggest wind to roll through North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Turkestan regions. Dust storm and high are also forecast for Zhambyl region. Thunderstorms, fog and storing wind are set to batter today Kostanay region.