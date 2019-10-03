  • kz
    No rain expected in today’s forecast

    07:17, 03 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in Kazakhstan on October 3, Kazhydromet reports.

    No rain is expected in Kazakhstan today.

    Wind of 15-20 m/s is predicted in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions. Fog will cover some areas of the region during night and morning hours.

    Foggy weather is also predicted for Atyrau, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Ground frosts, air temperature of 1-3°C is forecast for Kyzylorda region.

    Extreme fire hazard remains in some areas of Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions of the country.

