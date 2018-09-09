No rains expected today in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A vast anticyclone still sets the tone countrywide causing weather without precipitation in the greater part of Kazakhstan. Rains are set to fall locally in the northern, central and eastern regions with wind and dust storms predicted.

Thunderstorms, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s are likely to hit Mangistau, Kostanay region, Kazhydromet reports. Patches of fog are to cover Kostanay in the morning and evening.



Kyzylorda region is to face wind gusting 15-20 m/s and dust storms in the morning and evening.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms and possible hail are to strike East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.



Wind and fog are predicted to sweep through North Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms are expected in Pavlodar region. Fog is to blanket Akmola and Karaganda region in the morning and evening.



The high fire risk lingers for another day today in the greater part of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.