No rains in Kazakhstan Sep 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on September 24.

Unstable weather with local showers and strong wind remains in northern, eastern and central regions of the country. Fog is possible in the morning and at night in some areas. East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will have foggy weather in the morning and at night. Wind speed here will increase up to 15-22 meters per second. Strong wind ( 15-22 meters per second) is forecast in parts of Pavlodar region at night and in Kyzylorda region in the daytime. Strong wind (15-22 meters per second) is expected also in some areas of South Kazakhstan region in the daytime in Mangystau region which will be hit by a dust storm too. Fog is expected at night and in the morning in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in parts of South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.