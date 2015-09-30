No rains in most regions of Kazakhstan Sep 30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Rains, fog and rough wind will strike some areas of northern regions. Dust storm is possible in the south.

As the national meteorological service reports, wind speed will increase up to 15-23 m per sec in Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda regions as well as at night in Mangystau and Atyrau regions. Dust storm in expected in Kyzylorda region too. Strong wind at 15-20 m per sec is forecast in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region. Fog will blanket some parts of North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.